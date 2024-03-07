The Dallas Cowboys, even with big names such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parson, couldn’t win the Super Bowl after a disappointing 48-32 loss in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry Jones is under a lot of pressure from the fan base as the Cowboys haven’t won a championship in almost three decades. In this scenario, some huge decisions are starting to happen in Arlington. For example, Mike McCarthy will return without a contract extension and is clearly on the hot seat.

During the Senior Bowl week, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys guaranteed he’ll be all-in to be a contender in the NFL. It seemed like a clear message of change toward the 2024 season.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future.”

Dalton Schultz believes the Cowboys are a zoo

However, Dalton Schultz, who played for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2022, believes nothing will really happen. During an interview with Pat McAfee, the tight end literally called his former franchise a ‘zoo’. This was is how he described the experience in Dallas.

“There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. And they’ve got a one-way mirror for people to like look at. It’s literally a zoo, dude.”

Furthermore, when he signed with the Texans in 2023, Schultz could clearly see the difference. “The focus in Houston is just football. Going back and telling some people about the Cowboys, describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis, surprised a lot of people.”

Who’s the one to blame for the Dallas Cowboys’ struggles?

According to Dalton Schultz, the problem for the Dallas Cowboys is Jerry Jones. As the owner prefers the brand over the sport, the player admits it’s going to be difficult for them to make a turnaround.

“That’s the brand that they’ve built. That’s what Jerry Jones likes. That’s the way that they run things and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just you don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract from stuff just in a locker room being in the facility until you go somewhere else, and you’re like: ‘Dude, theres none of that.'”