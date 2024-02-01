The Dallas Cowboys, led by stars like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, failed once again in their quest to win the Super Bowl. The dream ended with a crushing 48-32 loss in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers at home.

Though Mike McCarthy was singled out as the main responsible of such a debacle, Jerry Jones gave him a new opportunity as he’ll be the head coach for the 2024 season.

Furthermore, during the Senior Bowl week in Alabama, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys guaranteed he’ll be all-in to dominate the NFL next season. No more excuses.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Micah Parsons takes a shot at Jerry Jones

However, not everyone is on board with Jerry Jones. According to Micah Parsons, the leader of the Cowboys’ defense, the controversial owner should have made all those moves earlier.

“We’re going all-in this year, man, that’s what I would hope for. You know, I’m 24-years old, I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all-in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves to become better and become greater for us.”

Furthermore, Parsons admitted the Cowboys will play the 2024 season with a chip on their shoulders after disappointing thousands of fans at home during the playoffs against the Packers.

“It’s sad, man, that you lose the way you do. Especially at home. Talking about how much we played at home, how much it stood for us to be at home. To go out like that at home was completely embarrassing and unacceptable. I couldn’t even look at that loss or feel any type of way because of how embarrassed I felt. It took me a while to even be able to show my face in public. I disappeared like completely.”