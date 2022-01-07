Denver Broncos play against Kansas City Chiefs for a game in the Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US

Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). If the visitors lose this game another team could benefit from that defeat. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Denver Broncos will close the regular season with a negative record of 7-9-0, one more victory would only leave the team two victories from a positive season. But the Broncos started the regular season well with three straight wins, but the offense was a disaster after Week 3.

The Chiefs lost their winning streak to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road after winning eight straight weeks, and now the team is fighting to keep the No. 1 Seed in conference against the Tennessee Titans.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Storylines

Denver Broncos lost the last three games against Cincinnati Benghals 10-15, Las Vegas Raiders 13-17 and in Week 17 against Los Angeles Chargers 13-34. The team's last victory was against the Detroit Lions in Week 14 at home. The Broncos offense already knows what it's like to play the Chiefs, they lost a game to the Chiefs in Week 13 on the road 9-22.

Drew Lock will be the starter for the Broncos in Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season, he lost the job to Teddy Bridgewater, but after Bridgewater suffered a concussion that left him out for the rest of the season, Lock took over. I work again as a starter.

Kansas City Chiefs want to win this game at all costs to get the No. 1 Seed in the AFC, and all Chiefs starters are expected to be available to play against the Broncos. The Chiefs lost a key game to the Bengals 31-34 on the road in what was the third loss of the season on the road for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback for the last week of the season, he has thrown for 409/614 passes completed, 66.6%, 4569 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are underdogs at home with +11 ATS and +435 moneyline at FanDuel, they know the visitors have a strong offense but the home team defense is the 3rd best of the season. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -11 points to cover and -500 moneyline. The totals is offered at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Denver Broncos +11.



FanDuel Denver Broncos +11 / +435 Totals 45 Kansas City Chiefs -11 / -500

* Odds via FanDuel