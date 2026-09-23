Derrick Henry is self-critical about Ravens’ latest loss, regrets coming so close to beating Saints

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 at M&T Bank Stadium, and Derrick Henry made no effort to hide his frustration about it.

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season saw the New Orleans Saints emerge as one of the pleasant surprises, pulling off an upset by defeating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Derrick Henry, frustrated by the situation, watched as the game ultimately slipped away from them and said they will need to improve to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We just weren’t good enough in the second half to win this game,” Henry said, via the Baltimore Sun. “We were put in a position to win this game. We just have to be better. We just weren’t good enough — at all.”

The running back’s comments were likely in reference to what happened in the fourth quarter, when the Saints scored 15 points to secure their first win of the season. Now, heading into Week 3, both teams have a 1-1 record.

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Derrick Henry didn’t have is best day

Derrick Henry was held largely in check during the Ravens’ loss to the Saints, finishing with 68 rushing yards on 16 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run, along with 3 catches for 19 yards. It was definitely a quiet outing by his standards—he averaged a decent 4.3 yards per carry, but New Orleans neutralized his home-run ability and kept his longest run of the day to just 8 yards.

I asked Jesse Minter if Derrick Henry was dealing with anything. He said he “was himself for most of the game” but he did acknowledge that guys deal with things during the game. My question stemmed from this play early in the 2nd qtr where Henry asked out after a tv timeout pic.twitter.com/55IAqoSBQ2 — “Cordell” Woodland (@CordellWoodland) September 21, 2026

He got into the end zone early on a wildcat snap to give Baltimore a boost, but as the offense stalled in the second half, the King wasn’t able to take over the game like he usually does.

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Jesse Minter has confidence in his players

The Ravens’ performance clearly left no one in the organization satisfied. Still, the coach Jesse Minter knows they have more than enough talent on their roster to turn things around immediately.

“This team is going to have a lead [again],” Minter said to the press. “We are going to continue to chase and learn from what happened in those situations. We will get better and put our guys in the best position to be successful given the circumstances.”

Head coach Jesse Minter of the Baltimore Ravens.

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What’s next for the Ravens?

Next up, the Ravens have a fascinating stretch starting with a trip down to Rio de Janeiro in Week 3 to face the Dallas Cowboys, followed by a return home to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and then heading on the road to play a prime-time matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Key takeaways

Derrick Henry voiced frustration after the Baltimore Ravens surrendered a fourth-quarter lead against the Saints.

voiced frustration after the Baltimore Ravens surrendered a fourth-quarter lead against the Saints. The New Orleans Saints scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The Ravens will travel to Rio de Janeiro in Week 3 to play the Cowboys.