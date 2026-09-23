Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t see an NFL team expansion in Europe happening in near future

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, spoke about the possibility of Europe getting an NFL team in the near future.

The NFL’s plans to continue expanding its product around the world are well known, with hosting regular-season games abroad being one of the key elements of that strategy. Roger Goodell has hinted at the possibility of establishing a franchise in Europe, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not see it as a viable option in the near future.

“I don’t know about an expansion,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I see the games continuing like they are. And I see the ethos, if you will, of the game, the story of the game really expanding all over the world. But fundamentally, to have an expansion team, probably is pretty far. If it’s here, it’s in the future.”

The creation of a new team, especially one based outside the United States, is not something that can happen overnight. For now, Jones believes it will take a considerable amount of time, but he did not rule out the possibility of it happening.

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Goodell confident he can make his vision a reality

The fact that the NFL has been taking games to different countries around the world for years is a clear indication of the league’s ability to expand the sport internationally. While Jones does not appear particularly convinced by the project of a new team, Goodell believes that sooner or later it will move forward, along with the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl outside the United States.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

“At some point, there will be NFL teams outside the USA. I have no doubt that this will happen one day,” Goodell told Markus Kuhn in interview for German broadcaster RTL/ntv.

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He also said about the Super Bowl: “There are definitely international cities that could host something like that. But we would like to see an NFL team in such a city first.”

What international games remain this season?

The rest of the 2026 NFL international slate features a stacked lineup starting in Week 3 with Jerry Jones taking his Cowboys down to Rio de Janeiro to face the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. After that, London takes over for three straight weeks: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in Week 4, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, and Houston Texans vs. Jaguars in Week 6.

The global tour finishes off with Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris (Week 7), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid (Week 9), New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich (Week 10), and wraps up with Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in Week 11.

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Key takeaways