Derrick Henry feels excited about Ravens’ post-John Harbaugh era

After nearly 20 years, the Baltimore Ravens led by Derrick Henry will no longer have John Harbaugh on the sideline, with Jesse Minter taking over as the new head coach.

Nearly 20 years had to pass for the Baltimore Ravens to move on from John Harbaugh as head coach. Beginning in 2026, Jesse Minter — a familiar face within the organization — will take over, and Derrick Henry believes that sometimes change can be for the better.

“I mean, change can be good,” the running back said via The Athletic. “We’re all excited for everything. Everything is new, so we’re all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it, taking it day by day, not trying to get too overwhelmed, but just being present in the moment.”

Harbaugh left the Ravens Flock with a Super Bowl title under his belt as he heads to the NFC East. Now, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and company will have to adapt to a new system, although the hope of remaining among the league’s top contenders is still very much alive.

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What does Jesse Minter bring to Baltimore?

Jesse Minter’s return to Baltimore, replacing none other than Harbaugh, brings a highly respected, data-driven methodology that emphasizes aggressive versatility and elite game-planning. Having previously served on the Ravens’ defensive staff between 2017 and 2020 before implementing a top-tier defensive system with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minter relies on a teaching-heavy, collaborative working style that players absolutely love to play for.

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

Because he is a defensive-minded head coach, his arrival won’t directly alter the offensive play-calling mechanics, meaning he won’t be micro-managing the ground game to artificially boost Derrick Henry’s stats.

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However, Minter’s signature ability to field a suffocating defense will inevitably hand the ball back to the offense with excellent field position, creating plenty of clock-killing opportunities that could indirectly keep King Henry’s rushing numbers sky-high.

Henry’s outstanding 2025 season the Ravens

Derrick Henry put up absolute monster numbers in 2025, racking up 1,595 rushing yards and crushing 16 touchdowns on 307 carries. To take things to the next level, the goal isn’t just about forcing a higher volume of touches, but heavily capitalizing on efficiency and capitalizing on ideal field position.

By letting the offense wear down tired defensive lines late in games, King Henry is in a prime position to break even longer runs, maximize his yards per carry, and easily shatter his previous regular-season benchmarks.

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