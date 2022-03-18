According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Deshaun Watson has chosen Cleveland as his next destination and a deal between the Houston Texans and the Browns could be finalized soon. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Deshaun Watson may have made big headlines for the wrong reasons for a long time but things have been different lately. Ever since a grand jury decided not to indict him, the Houston Texans star has been subject of NFL rumors again and it looks like he'll finally get his desired trade.

Over the last few days, he has been linked to multiple teams around the league but it seems that he has finally made a decision. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watson wants to play for the Cleveland Browns and is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

While the Browns and Texans have yet to reach an agreement regarding what Houston gets in return, Schefter added that Cleveland will give Watson a new, lucrative deal. "The $184M over the first four years of this contract is a $48M raise over the $136M he was scheduled to make over the same four years on the previous contract - a $12M a-year raise in that span," he tweeted. Unsurprisingly, NFL Twitter has gone wild after the bombshell news.

Watson to Browns: Funniest memes and reactions from the blockbuster NFL trade

Even though the terms of the deal have yet to be confirmed, Schefter reported that the Browns are expected to give five picks to get Watson. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media: