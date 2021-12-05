The Detroit Lions winless season is over after defeating the Minessota Vikings at home with a great final play between Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Detroit Lions upset Minnesota Vikings to get their first win of the season: Funniest memes and reactions

The Detroit Lions got their first victory in almost a year, 364 days to be exact, and the first triumph of the 2021 NFL season under coach Dan Campbell. Detroit upset Minnesota Vikings 29-27, behind a walk-off touchdown catch by rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from Jared Goff as time expired.

The match was filled with emotions, as the team honored the victims of the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, where four teenagers were killed by a fellow student. Detroit head coach Campbell dedicated the win to the victims during the press conference.

At halftime, the Lions held their biggest lead of the season after going up 20-6. Quarterback Jared Goff was 25-for-41 with 296 passing yards and three touchdowns, one of his best offenses in recent times. However, in the second half everything started to fall apart for the home side.

A dramatic first win for the Lions: funniest memes and reactions

In the final two quarters, the Lions managed just three points, with Goff having an interception. Also, Detroit’s coaching staff made some questionable decisions in the twilight of the match that almost cost them the victory.

With only two minutes to go and the Vikings up 27-23, Jared Goff led his team with a winning final play: a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. It was the moment the team and the fans were waiting for, and they celebrated with memes and jokes on social media.