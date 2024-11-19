Dolphins News: Jonnu Smith sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa and Calais Campbell

Jonnu Smith, now in his eighth NFL season, sent a clear message of support for his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and teammate Calais Campbell, emphasizing how good it feels to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Jonnu Smith began the 2024 NFL season with a new team, finding a home with the Miami Dolphins after parting ways with Atlanta. So far, the tight end seems genuinely happy, recently sharing messages of support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and teammate Calais Campbell.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Smith expressed his excitement about being part of the Dolphins and his admiration for Tua Tagovailoa. “[Tua] is who he is for a reason. He deserves all the credit in the world… We got the best quarterback on the planet. Excited to be in this system with him and just watch him go out there and make the plays.”

Smith also highlighted his bond with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, praising his impact on and off the field. “He’s like the LeBron James of the NFL as far as his age and his production… One of my favorite teammates of all-time. The best leader I’ve been around. Good dude, good person, deserves everything that’s coming to him.”

Smith has already contributed significantly to Miami’s offense, scoring three touchdowns this season. His first came on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on October 20, and he recently secured his first two touchdowns at home in the Dolphins’ 34-19 victory over the Raiders.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Jonnu Smith #9 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after Smith’s receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Jonnu Smith’s NFL Journey Before Miami

Before joining the Dolphins, Smith played four seasons with the Titans (2017-2020), followed by two seasons with the Patriots, where he managed just one touchdown. In 2023, he played for the Falcons, recording 582 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 17 games.

Smith’s best game with Miami in terms of yardage came in Week 11 against the Raiders, where he posted 101 receiving yards. His most productive game in receptions came against the Colts, finishing with seven catches on seven targets for 96 yards.