Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel sends clear message about facing Packers in the cold on Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers will have the home-field advantage against the Dolphins in what promises to be a cold-weather showdown. Aware of the challenges, Mike McDaniel delivered a clear message to his team about the significance of this game.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is embracing the challenge of playing in frigid conditions as his team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. Acknowledging the longstanding narrative that the Dolphins struggle in cold-weather games, McDaniel believes his players are ready to change the perception—but only through action.

“I know there’s a locker room full of people that are eager to set the narrative straight, but there’s only one way to do it—you want to earn that sentiment, or they’re going to be right,” McDaniel said. His confidence in the team stems from their resilience and a desire to prove they can win and perform regardless of bad weather in Green Bay.

McDaniel emphasized the importance of thriving under adversity, a hallmark of teams aspiring to championship contention. “I’m eager for those moments, just like you’re eager to settle the score,” he said. “If you don’t believe you’re a front-running team, you have to win when there’s some adversity going on.”

Their most recent victory came in Week 12, a 34-15 triumph over the New England Patriots. That followed a Week 11 win over the Raiders (34-19) and a Week 10 victory against the Rams (23-15). Now sitting at 5-6 overall, the Dolphins are looking to climb back to .500 in their quest for a playoff push.

Mike McDaniel Praises Tua Tagovailoa

One of the key contributors to the team’s recent success has been quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for Tua’s consistency and leadership, saying, “[Tua] playing at the level that I think that he has the last couple games was a feat in and of itself because it’s become more of the norm and not the exception.”

McDaniel’s Locker Room Message

After their Week 12 victory over the Patriots, McDaniel addressed the team with a motivational message, reflecting on the resilience they’ve shown during a tough season. He reminded the players that the adversity they’ve faced has made them stronger, even though there’s still room for improvement.