Jaguars OC Grant Udinski makes strong statement on Trevor Lawrence ahead of 2025 NFL season

It’s a time of change for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season was disappointing for the team, so it was expected that several members would no longer be involved, while new faces would emerge. Grant Udinski has joined as the new offensive coordinator for the 2025 NFL season, and he knows he has a great player in Trevor Lawrence, one who can help unlock his full potential.

A few days ago, during the press conference where he was introduced, Grant Udinski, who comes from several years with the Minnesota Vikings, expressed great excitement about working alongside Lawrence. He emphasized the importance of working together in practice to achieve positive results for the team.

“I’m beyond fired up to work with Trevor,” Udinski said in his conference. “Like I said about Liam — probably the same thing with Trevor — I don’t have enough words to explain how excited I am for the opportunity to work with him. The relationship side of it is something that takes time, not just me getting to know him but him getting to know me. This is a collaborative process. There are no dictatorships or anything like that in this business or on our team.”

Udinski arrives in Jacksonville after spending his recent years with the Vikings. The former Baylor standout debuted in 2022 as assistant to the head coach & special projects. The following year, he became assistant quarterbacks coach, and in his last season in Minnesota, he served as assistant offensive coordinator & assistant quarterbacks coach.

Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024

Lawrence’s potential according to Udinski

A tough season and certain injuries prevented Trevor Lawrence from fully showcasing his talent throughout the games. Despite this, Udinski is confident he can help the former Clemson star reach his highest level and achieve great results with the Jaguars.

“There’s a lot that stands out. Once again, the physical talent you can see,” Udinski said of Lawrence. “The most exciting thing for me is the guy and the person as I’ve started to form this relationship because, like I said, the quarterback position is still played by a person, it’s still a human being back there who’s gotta stand back there and navigate tight pockets and hits and escape and deal with 10 other guys in the huddle, all 11 on defense and make those decisions and snap judgments.

“The person that we’re gonna deal with on a day-to-day basis is super exciting for me. If we’re up here spending as much time as we do trying to pour ourselves into somebody, he’s the kind of guy you want to invest time in.”

Liam Coen has faith in Grant Udinski’s ability

Many new faces will be seen starting this new NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Liam Coen, the newly appointed head coach following Doug Pederson’s departure, joins the team alongside Grant Udinski, the new offensive coordinator. The former Buccaneers coach didn’t hold back on praise, expressing full confidence in what the new OC can bring to his team.

“Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville. He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization and we can’t wait to have him lead our offense,” Coen said according to Adam Schefter.