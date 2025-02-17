Where to watch Persepolis vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Persepolis host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Matchday 8 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Find out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

Al Nassr enter the final group-stage match with a shot at securing the top spot, though the path is far from easy. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad no longer controls its own fate and must not only secure a win but also hope for losses by both Al Ahli and Al Hilal.

Their opponents, Persepolis, sit on six points—level with Esteghlal but trailing on goal difference—meaning they are currently outside the qualifying zone. Persepolis will be fighting for a win to keep their hopes alive, setting up a high-stakes showdown for both sides.

When will the Persepolis vs Al Nassr match be played?

Persepolis will take on Al Nassr this Monday, February 17, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 7 showdown, with kickoff set for 11:00 AM (ET).

Omid Alishah of Persepolis – Simon Holmes/Getty Images

Persepolis vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Persepolis vs Al Nassr in the USA

Persepolis and Al Nassr are set to square off in this 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.