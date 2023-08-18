Tyreek Hill is renowned as one of the fastest and most electrifying wide receivers in the NFL, as he demonstrated in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. While traditional methods of analyzing opponents are based on studying film, Hill has taken an unconventional route.

Hill’s exceptional speed and agility have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Defenses must gameplan exclusively for him to avoid exploiting his speed since he was playing with Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Going from Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa is a downgrade at the quarterback position, but his talent compensated for it with impressive success. Hill produced a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in his first year in Miami, solidifying the effectiveness of his game preparation.

Tyreek Hill Explains How He Uses Madden to Study Cornerbacks

Defensive players tasked with covering Hill often find themselves struggling to keep up with his pace. The natural talent he has to accelerate when the ball is snapped or swiftly change directions once he completed a pass separates his skill set from that of other wide receivers.

Everyone should be studying cornerbacks considering how competitive the league is. However, Hill has an intriguing method. The wide receiver explained: “I feel like Madden has a good tell of how good opponents are. So I just play Madden the night before and I just go look at all their ratings”.

Hill expanded his approach based on the popular video game: “Let’s say they have Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley, two phenomenal players. I just go to the EA rosters, then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed and their strength, and that’s how I get a good tell on them”.