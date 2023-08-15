The Miami Dolphins began the 2023 NFL preseason with a 3-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home. This does not mean that the Dolphins’ offensive line is weak, nor does it mean that they needed Dalvin Cook. It was just a preseason loss, and that’s all.

However, some critics have pointed out that the Dolphins do not have a player like Cook, and that no other player can contribute to the franchise like he would have. But these critics are wrong. The Dolphins do have a running back who could be better than Cook in the upcoming season.

Cook’s asking price was out of bounds for Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier. The Dolphins wanted Cook, but they were unwilling to cross that financial line.

Who is the rookie RB that could be better than Dalvin Cook in the upcoming season?

After Cook’s signing fell apart, the Dolphins have nothing to worry about. Their running back room is loaded with talent, and one of those players is rookie Devon Achane. He was selected with the 84th pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Achane was a running back at Texas A&M, where he posted a total of 2,376 rushing yards. His best season was in 2022, when he rushed for 1,102 yards on 196 attempts and scored 8 touchdowns. He also teamed up with another top young running back, Isaiah Spiller, who now plays for the Rams.

The Dolphins have a roster of seven running backs for the upcoming 2023 season. This includes experienced player Raheem Mostert, who is considered one of the best running backs in the league.