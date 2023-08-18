Tua Tagovailoa is seen as the saviour of the Miami Dolphins, but he needs the best teammates to achieve success. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the quarterback has now suffered the loss of a key teammate due to an injury.

It seems like Tua Tagovailoa really is the franchise quarterback the Dolphins were looking for. He was selected with the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has had three consecutive winning seasons with Miami since then.

However, the team’s front office wants more than that. For that reason, they have been adding several players to help him succeed, but unfortunately he may have lost a crucial player of his offense ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Report: Tua Tagovailoa’s LT gets carted off due to an apparent leg injury

The 2023 season is right around the corner, and teams are putting in tremendous effort to ensure they are in peak health to confront it. Regrettably, injuries are an inherent aspect of their profession, and the Dolphins might have endured a significant setback as a result.

During Thursday’s joint practice with the Houston Texans, Terron Armstead, left tackle of the Dolphins, had to be carted off due to an apparent leg injury. Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reported that the offensive lineman was unable to place any weight on his right leg after the play.

Armstead, aged 31, plays a pivotal role in Tagovailoa’s offense. He joined Miami last year, signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract during the 2022 free agency. Unfortunately, the four-time Pro Bowler has encountered challenges in maintaining his health throughout all ten seasons of his NFL career.

The status of the veteran tackle remains uncertain. The Dolphins have not provided any updates about his injury, and there are only three weeks left until the start of the upcoming season.