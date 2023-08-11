Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins‘ star player, has made waves with his recently revealed all-time top 5 wide receiver list. Notably, a legendary figure finds no place in his selection, prompting debates and discussions across the NFL community.

Last year, the Dolphins acquired one of the best wide receivers in the league. They agreed terms with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, who really bolstered Tua Tagovailoa’s offense.

Hill poses a significant threat to any defense he encounters. He is widely acknowledged as one of the premier wide receivers in the entire league and holds a respected opinion when it comes to evaluating the performances of fellow players.

Tyrek Hill makes notable omission from his all-time top 5 wide receivers list

Hill’s list reminds us that judging greatness is really subjective. Football fans have different ways of defining top-tier players, whether it’s based on impressive stats, game-changing moments, or a personal connection to a specific era.

The Dolphins player revealed who he thinks are the best five wide receivers in NFL history. Speaking to NFL Network, Hill named Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson, and Randy Moss, excluding a legend like Jerry Rice.

“A lot of people get mad at me because I don’t put Jerry Rice in my category,” Hill said. “I love Jerry Rice — he played a long time in the NFL. He’s like the alpha of our position. He wasn’t playing in the sweet spot where I was able to watch. I was able to, in my rookie year, watch prime A.B. go out there and go for like 200.”