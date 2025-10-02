Drake Maye gets high praise over good start with Patriots

The New England Patriots are competing in the 2025 NFL season after a 4-13 record last season. The AFC East franchise brought new weapons for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, most notably veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is off to a terrific start with the team.

Diggs has recorded 19 catches on 22 targets for 213 yards during the first four games of the season. The Patriots are 2-2 after four weeks, already matching half the wins they got last season and way earlier (they were 1-6 ahead of Week 8, when they beat the New York Jets).

Maye has played at a solid level, although he still has things to polish in his game. Coach Mike Vrabel made it clear the quarterback still has things to learn, but he’s confident Maye can make it where the Patriots expect him to arrive.

Analyst raves about Drake Maye’s strong start with Patriots

NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo heaped high praise on Maye during Tuesday’s edition of “Check the Mic.” Palazzolo and co-host Sam Monson noted that Maye has shown improvements from what he displayed last season. More specifically, Palazzolo said that his accuracy looks considerably better.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

“Drake Maye is playing great football right now,” Palazzolo said. “I think he’s making good decisions with the football, for a guy who has these accuracy issues coming out, missing the easy stuff… It’s a good start.”

In four games, Maye has completed 91 of 123 pass attempts (74%, almost 10% more than last season) for 988 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. He has rushed the ball 24 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Maye is playing more like the quarterback the Patriots expect to lead them to the promised land again, and if he continues on this trajectory, dreams of another dynasty could be harbored among fans.