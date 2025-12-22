The Kansas City Chiefs will enter a whole new era. That will include moving out of the legendary Arrowhead Stadium, with a date set for the relocation. New information has come out regarding this topic.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced an agreement with the State of Kansas to play their games there from 2031 and onwards. After months of speculation, team owner and CEO Clark Hunt confirmed the decision.

“Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise,” Hunt said in an official statement. “In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas.“

It’s a bigger relocation than expected

Not only are the Chiefs leaving an iconic venue, but they are leaving the state of Missouri altogether. They are leaving a football stadium to build a “state-of-the-art” venue in Kansas. Not only that, they will host a major year-round carrousel of events. It’s a huge change for one of the most prominent teams in the NFL.

Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs also announced that the new facility will “rival that of any sports-anchored developmente anywhere in the country.” Hunt announced that it will bring plenty of top-tier talent to the Chiefs and the whole state of Kansas.

How will this affect Chiefs Kingdom?

According to Hunt, Chiefs Kingdom “is the heartbeat of this organization. You are the reason we do what we do. And I can’t wait to stand beside you as we approach this next chapter in Chiefs history.” However, the Chiefs are in Missouri. Hence, how this translates to when the team goes to Kansas will be a sight to see.

The Chiefs have a 257-163-1 regular season record at Arrowhead. They also have a 14-8 record in the playoffs playing there as well. It’s the loudest stadium in America and it will be weird to see them playing elsewhere.