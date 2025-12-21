Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a losing season after falling to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. The head coach acknowledged that it is a new scenario for everyone, but said it could be very beneficial for the future.

“Yeah, nobody likes losing in this business. My hat goes off for the guys that put together all these years. That’s part of it. We can learn from it and we need to do that going forward. Sometimes a good kick in the tail helps you there. Coaches and players.”

The Chiefs are entering a period of total uncertainty with Patrick Mahomes sidelined for at least nine months and now without a backup quarterback. For many experts, this appears to be the end of a dynasty that won the Super Bowl three times.

What is Gardner Minshew’s injury?

Andy Reid confirmed that Gardner Minshew suffered a left knee injury, but he did not want to reveal how long he will be out. This came after a report by Adam Schefter which indicated that the quarterback may have torn his ACL. “As far as injuries go, Gardner hurt his left knee. We don’t have any results for you here. We’ll get that when he has a chance to get an MRI.”

Andy Reid admitted that many players could have chosen to take the day off, but instead battled through injuries trying to help their teammates. “I appreciate the effort of the guys.”

The Chiefs have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but they are trying to finish the year with dignity. The only positive of a losing season is that they will have a better position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

