The New York Yankees have yet to make a big move this MLB offseason. For a fanbase that has no trouble finding reasons to be upset with its front office, the slow days of December have provided just that. However, a new report suggests the Pinstripes may have an ace up their sleeve. Perhaps Cody Bellinger remaining unsigned as a free agent is a sign that a bigger move is brewing in the Bronx.

As soon as Bellinger opted out of the final year of his contract—turning down $25 million guaranteed while cashing in a $5 million buyout—New York’s to-do list gained a new top priority: re-signing the star outfielder and first baseman. However, a report around MLB suggests the Yankees’ Christmas shopping list has since undergone further changes. That is, because Kyle Tucker has now stolen the spotlight.

“A reunion with Cody Bellinger still remains a real possibility, but he’s probably not going to sign until Kyle Tucker makes his decision, and the Yankees are still very much in the running for the top overall player in the 2025-26 free-agent class,” as stated by Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter. “Backup Plan: Re-sign Cody Bellinger.”

Tucker over Bellinger

With Kyle Tucker available on the open market, the Bronx Bombers may be staring at an unsurpassable opportunity to land the four-time All-Star. That alone could be enough to push Bellinger to the back burner. After Bellinger tested the Yankees’ patience by opting out of his deal, New York may now be returning the favor by actively pursuing Tucker right in front of him.

Kyle Tucker playing for the Chicago Cubs.

Moreover, all reports indicate Bellinger will wait for Tucker to sign his next MLB contract before coming to an agreement of his own. The 28-year-old could reset the market, and Bellinger wouldn’t want to miss out on the perks that could come from an outfielder bubble brewing around the league.

Price to pay for Tucker

According to reports around MLB, Tucker could be in line to sign a deal worth more than $415 million across over ten years. The Yankees’ current highest earner is Aaron Judge, who is signed to a nine-year, $360 million contract ($40 million per year).

As of late, the Yankees have played the pity card, with chairman Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman often pointing to how costly it is to keep the lights on and the show running in the Bronx. However, if an opportunity to sign Tucker presents itself, the Yankees wouldn’t blink twice before paying the elite bat accordingly.

