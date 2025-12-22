Dak Prescott makes something clear about Jerry Jones ahead of next Cowboys season

When naming contenders ahead of any NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys’ name can’t be overlooked. However, for some time now, Jerry Jones’ team has struggled to reach the decisive stages, even with a great quarterback like Dak Prescott.

This season was no exception, even without securing a playoff berth, and perhaps recognizing that new names leading the first team—like Brian Schottenheimer—were part of a restructuring process for America’s Team.

In recent comments to the press reported by insider Jon Machota via his X account, Prescott made an important statement about the team’s top executive, saying he will do everything in his power to help build an even more competitive squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Maybe as much here recently as I’ve seen. Whether it’s him against the clock and him knowing, which he’ll tell you that …You can tell he’s excited to help this team to make moves and do whatever he can in his power,” the QB stated.

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Jones aims for fourth ring with the Cowboys

Looking ahead to the next season, the Dallas Cowboys remain focused on securing their fourth Super Bowl ring under the ownership of Jerry Jones. While Jones led the franchise to a legendary dynasty in the 1990s—capturing three championships in 1993, 1994, and 1996 (Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX)—the team has faced a long title drought since then.

Advertisement

see also Dak Prescott sends clear message to Cowboys fans after disappointing season

As the Cowboys enter 2026, the organization is under immense pressure to build a roster capable of ending that streak and cementing Jerry Jones‘ legacy with a long-awaited fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

Looking to strengthen key areas

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Cowboys may prioritize finding an elite edge rusher to fill the massive void left by their top defensive star Micah Parsons. Beyond the pass rush, the front office is expected to target a reliable starting offensive tackle to stabilize the line and a shutdown cornerback to solidify a secondary that has struggled with consistency throughout the year.