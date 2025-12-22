MLB Rumors: NY Mets may face particular stumbling block to snatch Cody Bellinger from NY Yankees

The MLB offseason has been extremely active, and one of the teams making the most noise—both in departures and arrivals—has been the New York Mets. Looking ahead and aiming to build a competitive roster, former Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger could switch sides if certain circumstances fall into place.

The main asterisk in this story centers on the length of the contract—both what the franchise can offer and what the player is allowed to accept. Will Sammon of The Athletic made an interesting suggestion on the matter.

“Free agent Cody Bellinger, who starred last season with the Yankees, is a sensible fit,” he started. “The issue is whether the Mets end up doing what it takes to get him. For the Mets, a four-year deal for Bellinger, 30, would likely be perfect. Perfect doesn’t happen often.”

Still, based on the numbers Bellinger posted last season with the Yankees, his expectations would likely lean toward securing a longer-term deal: “Bellinger, a Scott Boras client, could be poised to land a deal north of five years,” Sammon concluded.

Cody Bellinger remains unsigned through free agency

Bellinger’s numbers from last season

In his 2025 campaign with the New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger proved his value by appearing in 152 games and mashing 29 home runs alongside 98 RBIs. His consistent offensive production resulted in a solid .813 OPS, which, combined with his reliable defense in the outfield, has significantly boosted his market value.

Following such a strong performance, Bellinger is now positioned to command a lucrative five-year contract, with many pointing to the New York Mets as a primary suitor willing to meet those demands.