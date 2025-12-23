NY Mets reportedly searching for a player with two key traits for the 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets have been making roster adjustments, with some players departing in free agency and others arriving recently. A report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reveals that the team is now targeting a bat to improve its offensive approach.

“The Mets hold interest in adding a right-handed batter to balance out their lineup, people familiar with their conversations said,” Sammon and Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic. They also noted that the hitter could play in the infield, adding that it “could end up being someone who can also play first base.”

Beyond what the Mets are searching for, Sammon and Rosenthal pointed out that the front office must determine whether a potential addition would represent an upgrade over a current roster option. “The club needs to make a decision on whether such a player is better than Mark Vientos. More likely they would find that player in a trade than free agency.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who could be the right-handed bat for the Mets

So far, no specific names have surfaced. Even Sammon and Rosenthal avoided linking any players directly to the Mets, though they did rule out two prominent names due to the size of their expected contracts. “Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are the best right-handed batting free agents, but likely will command more years than the Mets want to tolerate.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The Mets have not signaled that they plan to add another major bat to the roster, leaving fans waiting as the new year approaches. Michael Baron recently criticized the organization, pointing out that there is still hope for more meaningful roster changes.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees, Cubs and other teams warned as deadline nears in MLB pursuit of Tatsuya Imai, Okamoto and Takahashi

“At some point, hopefully soon, the Mets will need to start adding significantly to the roster. They have done the Ctrl+Alt+Del with the four who are gone. If they really want to win in 2026, they need to add as significantly as they’ve subtracted, and more,” Baron wrote on X for Just Mets.