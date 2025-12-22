DK Metcalf got in the eye of the storm by throwing a punch at a fan during the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and it didn’t take long for the NFL to take action.

On Monday, the league announced its decision to hand the wide receiver a two-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the NFL,” which could leave Aaron Rodgers without a key weapon to finish the regular season.

“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable‘,” the NFL explained in a statement.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf plans to appeal the suspension, hoping to reduce its length. However, if the two-game ban stands, the wideout would miss two crucial games for the Steelers.

Which games would Metcalf miss with Rodgers’ Steelers?

Week 17 will see Pittsburgh hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns, whereas the regular season finale sets up a home clash against division rivals Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers could clinch a playoff spot with a Ravens loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, but a win over the Browns on Sunday will also be enough. Even so, missing Metcalf would be a significant blow for Rodgers.

This season, the former Seattle Seahawks star has been quite a reliable weapon for the veteran quarterback, with Metcalf recording 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

How much money would Metcalf lose by the suspension?

According to Schefter, the two-game suspension would cost Metcalf $277,778 per game, making it $555,556 in total for the two games. Therefore, his intention to appeal is not only to help Rodgers and the Steelers secure a postseason berth, but also to avoid losing a significant amount of money.

