New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has a decision to make at quarterback with both Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett in a position to challenge for the starting job.

A new era starts for the New England Patriots in 2024. With Jerod Mayo as head coach after more than two decades with Bill Belichick at the helm, the team will also have a new starting quarterback.

Shortly after signing Jacoby Brissett in free agency, the Pats used the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft to select University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Mayo, however, is not ready to tell who will be under center in Week 1.

“I would say we’re going to compete all spring. We’re going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start,” Mayo told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media about Maye, as quoted by Pro Football Talk.

Maye joins Patriots as a promising rookie, but Brissett has proven NFL experience

Maye made an impression during his time at UNC, leading the Tar Heels to the 2022 ACC Championship Game while setting a school record 4,321 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns.

Drake Maye (10) passes the ball in an NCAA football game ,between University of North Carolina and NC State University, at Carter Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Brissett, however, has eight years and 48 starts in the NFL under his belt, including one season with the Patriots in 2016, being part of the roster that won Super Bowl LI.

“Coming in as a rookie, hopefully he’s a sponge. A lot of good players in that locker room. Look, Jacoby understands. He’s a mentor. He’s very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake can learn something from him, as well. You can sit here and say he’s not supposed to be pro-ready, but once you get a guy in the building, what if he’s tearing us up on defense?,” Mayo added.

Patriots looking for Brady’s successor

The truth is the Patriots are looking to leave behind what has been a disappointing experience with Mac Jones as QB1. The Alabama product was named starter in his rookie year in 2021 and did quite well, leading the franchise to its first postseason appearance since Tom Brady left.

Before that, the Patriots spent a lackluster season with Cam Newton, so Jones’ first year gave reasons for optimism in Foxborough. However, the Jacksonville native took many steps back in the next two seasons, which is why the Patriots are now hoping Maye can be their long-term solution. The question is when the team will hand him the reins. According to Mayo, training camp will give us the answer.