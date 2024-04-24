Quarterback Drake Maye heads into the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects. Get to know more about him here.

The football community is in for a treat as the 2024 NFL Draft is upon us. One of the most exciting prospects of this year’s class is quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be selected with one of the highest picks.

The 89th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players will start on Thursday, April 25, with the event running until Saturday at the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

With the Combine already on the books, Maye is now waiting for the Draft day to see where he’ll start his NFL career. For those who want to know more about him, let’s take a look at his profile.

How old is Drake Maye?

Born on August 30, 2002, in Huntersville, North Carolina, Drake Maye is 21 years old. Son of former college star Mark Maye, Drake attended William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, but after his freshman year he flipped to Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where he played football and basketball.

How tall is Drake Maye?

At 6 feet and 4 inches tall (1.93 m), Drake Maye has the size many NFL teams are looking for in a quarterback. After shining in high school, he committed to Alabama in July 2019 but switched to his native North Carolina only a few months later.

How much does Drake Maye weigh?

Drake Maye measured at the scouting combine at 223 pounds with 32.25-inch arms and a wingspan just over 6’4″.

Drake Maye’s college career and stats

Following in his father’s footsteps (Mark Maye shone for the Tar Heels in the 1980s), Drake left an indelible mark at UNC. With Sam Howell above him, it wasn’t until 2022 that the Huntersville native was given the reins.

Maye had a fantastic performance that year, guiding the Tar Heels to the 2022 ACC Championship Game while setting a school record 4,321 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns.

Maye was unstoppable on the ground as well, leading the team in rushing yards (698) along with seven rushing scores. That level didn’t go unnoticed, as he was named the 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

His stats in 2023 were not as good as in his first year as a starter, but Maye still made an impression by completing 63.3 of his passes for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts. In addition, he recorded 449 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Maye left UNC as the fifth quarterback with most passing yards (8,018) and fourth in passing touchdowns (63) in school history.