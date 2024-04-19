The New England Patriots will try to find their next franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. After the retirement of Tom Brady, they believed Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones were the answer, but, that didn’t work out.

Now, the Pats have at their disposal and impressive list of names which includes Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. Following impressive performances in college football, head coach Jerod Mayo could pick one of them to lead his massive rebuilding process.

Robert Kraft chose Mayo to replace a legend of the NFL like Bill Belichick and this Top 3 selection could be crucial to find out if the Patriots can really become once again a contender.

However, believe it or not, there are swirling rumors about a possible decision which might derail any prediction about what will happen in Foxborough.

Will the Patriots trade the No.3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to the Patriots’ director of scouting, Eliot Wolf, New England are thinking in the possibility of trading the No.3 pick. That could mean giving up the chance to select a top quarterback.

“We’re open to anything. Moving up, moving down. We’re open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft and we’re a draft and develop team. The more picks we have, the better. But if there’s an opportunity to move up and strike if the board kind of recommends it, then we won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on that either.”

Although Wolf admitted he will be ‘comfortable’ picking one of the three best quarterbacks in the Draft, a trade is not out of the question considering many teams are also looking to climb spots for a QB.

“When you’re picking this high, fortunately, those teams that are interested are also doing that, So, they’ll reach out earlier than they would when we’re on the clock. That makes it easier in this particular situation.”