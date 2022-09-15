Dallas is not having a great moment in the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. A former NFL executive has spoken and he thinks that Cowboy's problems are thanks to a huge lack of talent in the roster.

The 2022 NFL season has not been kind with Dallas and it only one game has been played. After losing against the Buccaneers in Week 1, there are more doubts than answers with the team and now a former league's executive has revealed Cowboys' main problem: the lack of talent in the roster.

Of course Dallas has some promising rising stars such as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs. But the ones that are seen as the superstars have not succeed as they were supposed to.

Even though the hopes were high this year, these have been turned down by fans after Dak Prescott's injury in the 2022 kickoff. For this and more reasons, a former NFL executive has severely judged the Cowboys and how they have managed their roster in the last years.

Former Eagles president attacks the Cowboys and the lack of talent in their roster

Eagles and Cowboys have one of the biggest rivalries in the NFC. Now, Joe Banner, Philadelphia's former president, has criticized Dallas and their signings in the last years as he thinks they do not have what a top team needs to succeed.

“The reason they’re struggling, even when Dak (Prescott) was playing, was the offensive line is breaking down,” Joe Banner said to NFL Insider Matt Lombardo. “That’s obviously a talent issue. You can see, since Jerry bought the team, when they’ve done well, they’ve had dominant offensive lines. When they’ve struggled, they’ve had beatable offensive lines. That’s where they are now, with or without Dak.”

In recent years, Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, has made some big changes and took a big leap of faith with a new contract for Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, the quarterback has been unable to stay completely healthy and the system is not working without him on the pitch.