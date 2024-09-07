Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement about breaking another record in his career

After reaching 900 goals, Al Nassr and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is now aiming to break yet another record in his career.

One of the greatest players in contemporary football continues to shatter records. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer for Al Nassr, recently reached his 900th professional goal and, with this achievement fueling his ambition, he has now promised to set a new career milestone. CR7, who remains relentless in his pursuit of excellence, is determined to keep breaking records for as long as his career continues.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, the Portugal star expressed his joy at reaching 900 goals. Additionally, he promised to reach the 1,000-goal mark, an achievement that would be truly extraordinary.

“I want to reach 1000 goals, this is for me the most important. I want that. First 900 goals, after my challenge is to be 1000 goals”, former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker stated.

Despite approaching 40 years of age, the Portuguese forward remains more relevant than ever. His exceptional physique and winning mentality are undoubtedly key to achieving his next set goals and continuing to break all existing records.

Ronaldo’s 900 goals

In the debut of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal kicked off their campaign with a victory over the always tough Croatia. The match was highlighted by a special milestone, as their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the 900th goal of his professional career, including both club and national team goals.

Ronaldo began his professional football career in Portuguese football, wearing the colors of Sporting Lisbon. His talent was quickly spotted by Manchester United, where he rapidly became a fan favorite, scoring a total of 145 goals in the red jersey.

Of course, his ultimate place in the football world was at Real Madrid. Playing alongside top-class players and being coached by elite managers, Ronaldo reached the peak of his football career. During his time at Madrid, he not only won several Champions League titles but also amassed a total of 450 goals.

After his time at the Bernabeu, CR7 scored a century of goals during his stint with Juventus before moving to the Arabian League. Wearing the colors of Al Nassr, the forward has now netted 67 goals. Additionally, with his national team, Ronaldo has scored 131 times since his debut, marking an undeniable milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates as they reach the final after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Muenchen at the Bernabeu on May 1, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.

What’s next for CR7 and Portugal national team?

Following their narrow 2-1 victory over Croatia where CR7 scored his 900th goal in the opening match of the UEFA Nations League, Roberto Martinez’s squad is temporarily at the top of Group A1.

The Portuguese team will make their second appearance on Sunday, September 8, once again playing at home. This time, they will face Scotland, who come off a defeat in their home opener against Poland.

After the international double-header, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Al Nassr and continue his pursuit of the title in the Saudi Pro League.

