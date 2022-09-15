Destiny reunited Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL. Now, the Panthers' quarterback lost his first match in Carolina against his former team, but he doesn't care about the final result.

Baker Mayfield is, undoubtedly, one of the most controversial NFL players nowadays. For everybody's surprise, he faced the Browns, his former team, in Week 1 of the 2022 season and was defeated by them, but the Panthers' quarterback doesn't care at all about an upset in the beginning of the campaign.

After losing the first match of the season, some might think that Baker Mayfield should be worried, but he doesn't. The quarterback talked about the game against the Browns and didn't give it the relevance that fans though he would.

Baker Mayfield shows he didn't care about Panthers losing to the Browns in Week 1

Bank of America Stadium hosted the first game of the Panthers in the 2022 NFL season against the Browns. Unfortunately, the home team was defeated by a 26-24 score, but Baker Mayfield is not worried about it.

"Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games," said Baker Mayfield through the team's website. "The Super Bowl is not until February, and this is the beginning of September.

"It's just a matter of how you handle it, how you learn from Week 1 to Week 2. It can be your biggest jump of the year, and you can learn from those mistakes; the great teams and franchises learn from that, they improve, and they continue to push forward, realizing it's a long season ahead."