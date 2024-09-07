Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Arkansas take on Oklahoma State in a highly anticipated Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Oklahoma State Cowboys corner back Korie Black
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireOklahoma State Cowboys corner back Korie Black

By Leonardo Herrera

Arkansas are set to face Oklahoma State in a highly anticipated Week 2 showdown of the 2024 college football season. With excitement building for this marquee matchup, fans should stay alert for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the action.

[Watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off their tournament run in dominant fashion, steamrolling the Golden Lions with an overwhelming 70-0 victory. Despite that impressive start, they now face a tougher challenge as they prepare to extend their streak. Oddsmakers have pegged the Razorbacks as 9.5-point underdogs in this upcoming matchup, with the over/under set at 61.5.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, ranked #16, enter the contest as clear favorites. They come off a solid 44-20 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and will be aiming to replicate that strong performance against Arkansas. With momentum on their side, the Cowboys look poised to keep their winning ways alive.

When will the Arkansas vs Oklahoma State match be played?

Arkansas will face Oklahoma State this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Arkansas offensive lineman Josh Street – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Arkansas offensive lineman Josh Street – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Arkansas vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

NCAAF News: Arch Manning draws massive praise from Texas Longhorns legend

see also

NCAAF News: Arch Manning draws massive praise from Texas Longhorns legend

How to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in the USA

The 2024 college football clash between Arkansas and Oklahoma State will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users. Fans can also catch the action on ABC and ESPN+.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani slams another home run, eyes 50-50 milestone
MLB

Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani slams another home run, eyes 50-50 milestone

Video: Eagles Jalen Hurts' commendable reaction after Packers Jordan Love's serious injury
NFL

Video: Eagles Jalen Hurts' commendable reaction after Packers Jordan Love's serious injury

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Germany vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Germany vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo