Where to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Arkansas are set to face Oklahoma State in a highly anticipated Week 2 showdown of the 2024 college football season. With excitement building for this marquee matchup, fans should stay alert for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the action.

The Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off their tournament run in dominant fashion, steamrolling the Golden Lions with an overwhelming 70-0 victory. Despite that impressive start, they now face a tougher challenge as they prepare to extend their streak. Oddsmakers have pegged the Razorbacks as 9.5-point underdogs in this upcoming matchup, with the over/under set at 61.5.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, ranked #16, enter the contest as clear favorites. They come off a solid 44-20 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and will be aiming to replicate that strong performance against Arkansas. With momentum on their side, the Cowboys look poised to keep their winning ways alive.

When will the Arkansas vs Oklahoma State match be played?

Arkansas will face Oklahoma State this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Arkansas vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in the USA

The 2024 college football clash between Arkansas and Oklahoma State will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users. Fans can also catch the action on ABC and ESPN+.

