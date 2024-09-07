Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England against Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League 2024-2025?

Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will not be able to represent England against the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

Berlin, Germany – July 14th, 2024: Jude Bellingham, Spain vs England.
By Alexander Rosquez

England, a team full of stars such as Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, begins a new era in international soccer. After the painful defeat in the final of the UEFA Nations League, the Three Lions bid farewell to Gareth Southgate and welcome Lee Carsley as interim coach for the match against the Republic of Ireland.

Carsley’s debut will take place in a high-tension setting: the Aviva Stadium, where they’ll face the Irish national team. This historic rivalry promises to be an exciting match, especially considering Carsley defended the green jersey on 40 occasions. Both teams also have new coaches, with Heimir Hallgrimsson now leading Ireland.

Bellingham, the talented Real Madrid midfielder, suffered a muscle injury during the match and has been out of action since. Despite efforts to recover in time, the player has not been able to return to full fitness.

Jude Bellingham sidelined for England’s game against the Republic of Ireland

Jude Bellingham sustained a lesion in the plantar muscle of his right leg during a training session on August 23, 2024. As a result, he is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month.

The England team before the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. IMAGO / Visionhaus

Bellingham’s absence is a significant blow for England

Bellingham’s absence is a major setback for England. The young player has shown exceptional talent and has become a key figure for the national team. His ability to create plays, score goals, and distribute the ball is crucial to the team’s success.

With Bellingham unavailable, interim manager Lee Carsley will need to adjust the squad. Jack Grealish is expected to step into the No.10 role, while Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo are likely to form the midfield duo.

