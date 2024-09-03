Former Pittsburgh Steelers star shows big concern amid Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend has raised concerns about the team's two quarterbacks heading into Week 1, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The countdown to the start of a new NFL season is nearly over, and teams are fine-tuning every detail in their final practices to ensure they’re primed for Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers, in particular, are looking to rebound from past seasons’ struggles. Amidst this crucial period, a Steelers legend has voiced concerns over the team’s quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Road ahead for Mike Tomlin’s squad won’t be easy. As the season kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend, it’s too early to predict their final record. However, both a win or a loss in the opening game could prove crucial for shaping the rest of their season.

The competition for the starting quarterback role was decided just days ago. Both seasoned veteran Russell Wilson and the promising Justin Fields were strong contenders for the spot. However, it will be Wilson, the former Seahawks and Broncos star, who will lead the team as the starter this weekend.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Steelers are aiming to improve on last season’s performance. With a solid 10-7 record, they fell short of surpassing key AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. This year, they’re focused on closing the gap and making a stronger push in the division.

Former Steelers QB shows big concern

After the closely contested decision on who will start at quarterback for the Steelers, one of the franchise’s greatest legends has voiced concerns about the outcome of the battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The player in question is none other than Ben Roethlisberger, who shared his thoughts on the matter during an episode of his Footbahlin podcast: “So Fields is going to create those big like plays so you have some fans that are wanting Justin and want that kind of elusive, like let’s run it. Then you got a guy who’s probably going to be the star and throw.”

“My concern is if Russ struggles, that Justin fan base is going to start to grow and they are going to be, it happened last year. Mitch Trubisky was the starter and soon as he starts doing bad, they are yelling for Kenny. Then Kenny struggled and they started to chant for Mitch. When you have two guys, it can get tricky.”, finally Big Ben concluded.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Returning to the Super Bowl: The ultimate goal

While a successful season means at least making the playoffs, everyone around the Steelers understands that the ultimate goal is to secure another Super Bowl ring.

The last time the Steelers claimed the NFL’s most coveted trophy was under Mike Tomlin’s leadership in 2008, when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23. That victory secured their sixth Super Bowl ring.

Players from the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after their 27-23 win against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers next matchups

The Steelers will kick off their season in Atlanta, facing the always challenging Falcons. However, the journey doesn’t get any easier from there. The team will navigate a tough schedule as they aim to once again reach the Super Bowl.

Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys