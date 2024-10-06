Trending topics:
Good news for Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Key player set to return

Although he won't be available this NFL weekend, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are smiling at the potential return of one of their stars.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams smiles on the field before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams smiles on the field before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Matías Persuh

The weekend started on a positive note for the Los Angeles Rams. While he won’t be participating in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, both Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are aware that following their NFL bye week, they will have a key player back on the roster after his injury.

The player in question is none other than experienced wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second quarter of the Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The news of Kupp’s return was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who highlighted one of the day’s most significant developments for the Rams via his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter.

Schefter stated: “Rams are planning for WR Cooper Kupp — who will miss his third game in a row Sunday due to a high ankle sprain — to return after their bye next week in time for their Oct. 20 home game vs. the Raiders as long as there are no setbacks in practice, per sources.”

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Although Kupp missed part of the game against the Cardinals and the entire matchups against the 49ers and Bears, he still leads the Rams in receptions for the season.

NFL News: Mike McDaniel suffers confirmed loss of key Dolphins player for 2024 season

see also

NFL News: Mike McDaniel suffers confirmed loss of key Dolphins player for 2024 season

The goal of winning again

In recent years, the Los Angeles Rams have consistently been one of the standout teams, even winning a Super Bowl. However, this season has not gone as expected as they entered the championship.

Coached by McVay, the Rams opened the season with a loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, suffered a disastrous defeat against the Cardinals in Week 2, secured a victory over the 49ers in their third matchup, and most recently fell to the Chicago Bears.

The game against the Packers will set the definitive course for the Los Angeles team, which will be looking to secure a victory to get back on track. Another loss would make things significantly more challenging moving forward.

Los Angeles Rams next matchups

  • vs Green Bay Packers, Week 5
  • Bye Week
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 7
  • vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 8
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 9
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008.

