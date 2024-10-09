Good news for Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars QB set to have key teammate for clash against Bears

After securing first win of the season, Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson confirms key teammate for Trevor Lawrence against Chicago Bears.

Following the much-needed first win of the NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears looms ahead. Despite this, QB Trevor Lawrence received good news from his coach Doug Pederson and will have a key player available on the team.

The victory over the Indianapolis Colts ended a streak of four losses and no wins in the season so far, but despite this, some players finished the game banged up, raising doubts about their availability moving forward. This includes RB Travis Etienne, who ended the game after taking a hard hit.

Pederson addressed the hit that the RB took during the game against the Colts: “I mean, [Etienne] got popped on it yesterday pretty good, and that’s what kind of kept him out of the game there a little bit more in the second half just because it was sore and tender and just didn’t want to risk it further,“

However, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson made it clear that he could be available for the matchup against the Bears: “…Etienne [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] should be fine coming out of the game.”

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pederson brings another player back

The confirmation of RB Travis Etienne’s presence for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears boosted morale within the team, and additionally, the HC is bringing back another key player who was on IR.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, via his X account (formerly Twitter), the player coming off IR is none other than Tyson Campbell: “Jaguars designated Tyson Campbell to return from IR.”

Tyson Campbell #32 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches

vs Chicago Bears, Week 6

vs New England Patriots, Week 7

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 9

vs Minnesota Vikings, Week 10

