NFL News: Al Groh issues a warning about Jets’ Aaron Glenn ahead of the 2025 season

Aaron Glenn has officially taken over as head coach of the New York Jets, and while the season has yet to begin, he’s already earning praise from notable figures—including former Jets head coach Al Groh, who recently issued a strong message about Glenn’s leadership style.

In his recent comments (Rich Cimini), Groh made it clear what to expect from Glenn and how the Jets will play under his command, stating, “Aaron Glenn has an advanced degree in Bill Parcells football.” It’s worth noting that Groh served as the Jets’ head coach twice during his career.

One of Glenn’s biggest goals with the franchise is to lead them back to the Super Bowl. He recently declared, “I see Super Bowl. I already see it. It’s going to happen. It’s going to take some work, but I see it.” When asked what exactly he envisions, he added, “I see myself on that podium. I see Woody [Johnson, team owner] on that podium.”

It’s worth remembering that Groh won a Super Bowl as the linebackers coach with the New York Giants during the 1990 NFL season. He worked under Bill Parcells and was a staff teammate of Bill Belichick, who served as the defensive coordinator. Groh also served as the head coach of the Jets for just one season in 2000.

Aaron Glenn, the new head coach of the Jets (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Why Did Groh Compare Glenn to Parcells?

The answer is quite simple. The first questions Glenn faced as the head coach of the Jets from New York reporters were tough, much like Parcells’ style when he was the head coach and general manager of the Jets from 1997 to 2000. Another key point where Glenn and Parcells can be compared is their affinity for defensive play. Parcells demonstrated this with a strong running game and brutal defense, and Glenn was instrumental as the defensive coordinator in helping the Lions achieve their current success.

The Jets’ Long Playoff Drought

Aaron Glenn has a monumental task ahead of him, as the Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, when Rex Ryan was the head coach from 2009 to 2014. Additionally, their last winning record season was 10-6 in 2015 under Todd Bowles.