Fans are thrilled about a new NFL season, but they'll have to wait a couple of weeks still. The teams are playing the preseason and in Week 2 the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints. Here is all the information you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the match. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The Green Bay Packers are, again, one of the most interesting teams to follow this season. Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the team despite the rumors about a possible exit, so this needs to be a great campaign to prove he has earned that deal.

As for the New Orleans Saints, the NFC South team is in a tough spot. They lost Drew Brees and Sean Payton within two years and now they are dealing with a super team such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Division, so it will be a demanding season this year.

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Storylines

The Green Bay Packers are one of the best teams in the NFC alongside the Rams and the Bucs. They were supposed to get to the Super Bowl last year, but they surprisingly lost to the 49ers at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round, so they will try to get some revenge this 2022.

Whereas the Saints, they ended with a 9-8 record, but it was not enough to get to the Playoffs. There are still some doubts about who will be their starting quarterback, but it seems like the defense will carry the team again this year.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints in the U.S.

This exciting Week 2 match of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV. Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions And Odds

It is no surprise that the home team is clear favorite to win this game. The Green Bay Packers have a -155 in the odds, while the New Orleans Saints have a +125.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -155 New Orleans Saints +125

* Odds via BetMGM