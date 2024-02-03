Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could win their second consecutive Super Bowl when they face the San Francisco 49ers. The 2023 season has been a roller-coaster for head coach Andy Reid, especially with so many struggles on offense.

After the Chiefs won the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year, everything clicked in the playoffs. Mahomes had incredible performances to eliminate the Dolphins, Bills and Ravens. They were back.

Now, with another Super Bowl looming, Patrick Mahomes is humble enough to understand that in NFL history is very rare to win back-to-back championships. They had a shot three years ago, but were stopped by Tom Brady.

“I mean, they’ve been such different seasons. I think that’s the biggest thing. The last time we tried to go back to back (2020), we were like 14-1 going into the last week, got the rest, lost that game (Chargers) and then kind of rolled through the playoffs. It’s never easy. We played well and, it’s never easy, but I mean, we played well. It was kind of, we’re just going to do it again, but, we got our butt kicked.”

Patrick Mahomes gets real on winning back-to-back Super Bowls

However, Patrick Mahomes believes this opportunity is different because of the path they’ve had to follow. This wasn’t a regular season of 14 wins as Super Bowl favorites like 2020. In fact, in 2023, they were underdogs against the Bills, Ravens and they’ll have that role once again facing the 49ers.

“This year, it’s been the opposite. It’s been a struggle throughout the season and we’ve had to continue to get better and better. That’s what I’ve always preached. I think some of the losses forced us to continue to get better. Now, it’s not being satisfied with getting there. This is a great football team that we’re going up against. It’s going to take our best football.”

How many teams have won back-to back Super Bowls in NFL history?

Seven franchises have won back-to back Super Bowls in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers (1966-1967), the Miami Dolphins (1972-1973), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-1975) (1978-1979), the San Francisco 49ers (1988-1989), the Dallas Cowboys (1992-1993), the Denver Broncos (1997-1998) and the New England Patriots (2003-2004).

The Steelers are the only franchise which completed the feat twice under legendary head coach, Chuck Noll. Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes could get a step closer to the ultimate NFL record: three consecutive Super Bowl victories.