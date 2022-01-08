The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the NRG Stadium in a game valid for Week 17 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

The Houston Texans say goodbye to this 2021/2022 NFL season in a game against the Tennessee Titans, who will be present in the next postseason. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The 2021/2022 regular season of the NFL is coming to an end and the teams are little outlining the future, whether this is the playoffs or already thinking about what the next season 2022/2023 will be. And so it will be for these two teams whose confrontation will take place this Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM (ET).

On the local side, a regular season that has been a headache for them. With a win / loss record of 4-12, the Texans have had a tough time this season and are hoping for it to be over once and for all to start thinking about what's next. The opposite case is that of the Titans, who with a record of 11-5 will be one of the teams present in the next postseason.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: Storylines

This game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans will not be one of the most attractive in this last week of the 2021/2022 NFL regular season if we take into account that it is a team completely eliminated from the postseason against another whose presence in it is not in danger. However, it will be interesting to see the game before the Titans playoffs, to see what chances he can have against the other classifieds.

How to watch or live stream free Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

The match between Houston Texans (with no chance of qualifying for the postseason) and Tennessee Titans (playing their last game before playoffs), for the Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Fox.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Tennessee Titans are the favorite with -475 odds, while the Houston Texans have +350.

DraftKings Houston Texans -475 Tennessee Titans +350

