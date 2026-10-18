How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Texans in London today for 2026 NFL Week 6?

The Jaguars and Texans face off at Wembley Stadium in London for 2026 NFL Week 6. With Jacksonville playing back-to-back games in the UK, the AFC South clash adds another chapter to the NFL’s growing international presence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are set to meet at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, October 18, in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The crowd will be another major part of the latest London showcase.

London has become a familiar destination for the Jaguars, who continue to build their following across the Atlantic. Jacksonville is playing consecutive games in the UK this season, following its dramatic 19-17 victory over the Eagles.

The team now heads to Wembley for its matchup against Houston, in the final London game of the NFL‘s 2026 international series. Beyond the international spotlight, the matchup carries significant implications for the AFC South.

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What is the capacity of Wembley Stadium for Jaguars vs. Texans?

Wembley Stadium has a capacity of 90,000 seats for Jaguars vs. Texans in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Located in London, England, the venue is the largest sports stadium in the United Kingdom and will host the matchup.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wembley is one of the NFL’s most established international venues, having hosted regular-season games since the league began playing in London in 2007. Its capacity makes it a major stage for the league’s efforts to expand its audience.

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The Week 6 matchup also marks Jacksonville’s return after playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5. The Texans game will be the franchise’s 12th at Wembley, further extending its history in London.

For Houston, the game represents its return to international competition for the first time since 2019, when the Texans defeated Jacksonville 26-3 at Wembley in front of 84,771 fans.

With a 90,000-seat venue and two AFC South rivals meeting on an international stage, Wembley will provide a fitting backdrop for one of the NFL’s marquee London games of the season.