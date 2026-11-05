Why is Tyler Huntley not playing tonight for Ravens vs Jaguars in Week 9 of 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Huntley's absence adds to Baltimore's quarterback troubles ahead of the Ravens' Week 9 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. What happened to the veteran backup?

Tyler Huntley will not play for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season because of a toe injury. The veteran quarterback has officially been ruled out for Thursday night’s matchup.

His absence comes at a particularly difficult time for the Ravens, who are already dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson. The injury occurred during the matchup against the Buffalo Bills on November 1.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the injury is expected to sideline Huntley for the remainder of the 2026 season, with turf toe identified as the issue. The 28-year-old had stepped into a starting role earlier this season.

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Who will replace Tyler Huntley against the Jaguars?

Joe Fagnano will replace Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that the undrafted rookie will make his first career NFL start.

Tyler Huntley #5 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fagnano was originally the Ravens’ emergency third quarterback, but he was thrust into action during the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson suffered a right thumb injury on the opening offensive play, forcing Huntley to take over.

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However, Huntley also exited with a toe injury, giving Fagnano an opportunity to finish the game. The rookie completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, threw one interception and lost a fumble in the 36-10 defeat.

Although Fagnano also sustained an ankle injury against Buffalo, he was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Minter expressed confidence in the rookie, praising his composure, ability to manage the offense and performance during the preseason.

How has Tyler Huntley performed during the 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Huntley has recorded 727 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in five appearances during the 2026 NFL season. The QB completed 76 of his 110 passing attempts, good for a 69.1% completion rate, while also contributing 76 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

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His best performance came in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, adding 20 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

His late-game performance helped Baltimore erase a deficit and secure a 30-23 overtime victory, giving him a 1-0 record as a starter at that point in the season.

Key takeaways

A toe injury officially ruled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley out against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

officially ruled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Fagnano will make his first career NFL start replacing Tyler Huntley.

will make his first career NFL start replacing Tyler Huntley. Tyler Huntley recorded 727 passing yards and four touchdowns in five appearances during 2026.