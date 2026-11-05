Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Jaguars on TNF in 2026 NFL Week 9?

The Baltimore Ravens face another major challenge heading into their Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Lamar Jackson's availability raising questions about the team's quarterback situation.

Lamar Jackson will miss the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering another injury setback just as he returned to the lineup. The Baltimore quarterback is facing an extended absence.

The injury occurred on November 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he hurt his right thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive snap. His throwing hand collided with Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau as he attempted a pass to Zay Flowers.

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed after the 36-10 loss that he would undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games. The possibility of a season-ending injury has also been raised.

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How long will Lamar Jackson be out?

Lamar Jackson will miss at least four games after the Baltimore Ravens placed him on injured reserve following surgery on his right thumb. The team announced the decision after the quarterback suffered the injury during on November 1.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Head coach Jesse Minter initially declined to rule out a season-ending injury, so Baltimore will have to monitor his progress before establishing a more specific timetable. As of November 5, they have not announced a date for his return.

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His actual recovery could take longer depending on how he responds to surgery and rehabilitation. For now, the Ravens must prepare to move forward without their two-time NFL MVP.

Who will replace Lamar Jackson against the Jaguars?

Joe Fagnano will replace Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the decision on Tuesday, November 3, giving the undrafted rookie the opportunity.

The decision followed an unusual sequence of injuries against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson left after the opening play, while backup Tyler Huntley also exited with a toe injury in the first half.

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Fagnano, who entered the game as Baltimore’s emergency third quarterback, finished the contest with 10 completions on 21 attempts for 91 passing yards and one interception. He also lost a fumble in the 36-10 defeat.

He will have to overcome some physical concerns of his own. He sustained an ankle injury against Buffalo but was upgraded to a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Minter praised his composure and ability to manage the offense.

How have the Ravens performed without Lamar Jackson in 2026?

The Baltimore Ravens have gone 1-2 without Lamar Jackson during the 2026 NFL season, highlighting the difference his presence makes to the offense.

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During his first absence, which came after he suffered a high left ankle sprain on October 4, Baltimore struggled to maintain its usual offensive production and lost two of three games with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.

The difference was particularly noticeable in scoring. They averaged 17.7 points per game without Jackson, compared with 29 points across his first four starts. The offense also failed to score any points in the second half of each of its final two losses during that stretch.

Key takeaway

Lamar Jackson will miss the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

will miss the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Fagnano will replace injured Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback against Jacksonville.

will replace injured Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback against Jacksonville. A 1-2 record was posted by the Baltimore Ravens without Lamar Jackson in 2026.