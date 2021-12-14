The National Football League is dominated by the right hand as there is currently only one left-handed quarterback playing in 2021 as QB1. But in previous years the NFL was full of left-handed quarterbacks who won super bowls. Check here who is the current left-handed QB1 playing in the NFL.

The National Football League hasn't had a great deal of left-handed quarterbacks, but most left-handed throwers won titles with their teams, conference or division titles, Super Bowl rings or college trophies. There is currently only one active left-handed quarterback in the 2021 NFL season, his name is Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

The first left-handed quarterback in the NFL history was Frankie Albert between 1942 and 1953, he was a college football player with the Stanford Cardinal and in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Albert did not win a Super Bowl, but was inducted into the College Fotoball Hall of Fame.

Ken Stabler was the first left-handed QB1 winner of a Super Bowl in the XI edition of the tournament. He played between 1968 and 1984, but sadly passed away on July 8, 2015. Stabler was the quarterback for the Raiders, Shockers, Oilers and Saints.

How many left-handed quarterbacks are playing in the NFL today?

Only one left-handed quarterback is playing in the National Football League today, Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins. He is the only left-handed starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season, he played with the Alabama Crimson Tide and signed with the Dolphins in 2020.

Who was the most famous left-handed quarterback in the NFL?

Based on Super Bowl championships, the most famous left-handed quarterback is Steve Young with three Super Bowl rings (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX), seven Pro Bowl appearances and he was the first left-handed quarterback inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Other special mentions of well-known left-handed quarterbacks are Michael Vick, Mark Brunell, Matt Leinart and Tim Teabow.