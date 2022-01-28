Gronkowski is a veteran of a thousand battles, he played most of his career in a team but then came out of retirement looking for another ring next to one of his best lifelong friends. Check here how many Super Bowl rings Gronk own.

Rob Gronkowski is well-known tight end with experience in the Playoffs since his debut with the New England Patriots. When Rob played his first season everyone knew that he was going to be one of those rare players that show up every once in a while in the league. Rob owes his Super Bowl rings to his friend Tom Brady.

Gronk was dominant in his two years as a college football player, between 2007 and 2008 he scored 16 touchdowns, 1197 receiving yards and 75 receptions. His time was short with Arizona since Gronk was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010.

The first time Gronkowski scored a touchdown for the New England Patriots was on September 12, 2010, and that was his first game as a starter. That same year Gronk also made his debut for the Patriots in the playoffs with a loss to the Jets.

How many Super Bowl rings does Rob Gronkowski have?

Four rings, Gronk owns four Super Bowl rings. His first ring was Super Bowl XLIX in 2014. Three years later he won another ring with the New England Patriots in 2017 during Super Bowl LI. His last ring with the Patriots was in 2018 against the Rams. Rob Gronkowski's fourth ring came after he came out of retirement to play for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Aside from Super Bowls, he has won a ton of awards including NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2014, 4x First team All-pro, 5x Pro Bowl, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, among others.

Gronk retired in 2019 due to constant pain and suffering related to injuries that he endured during his nearly 10-year career at that point. But Gronk returned to action in 2020 after the Patriots traded him to the Bucs.

