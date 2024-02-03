The NFL is ready for Super Bowl 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid are just one win away of a new dynasty.

However, even with all their dominance in recent years, the Chiefs haven’t been able to win the Vince Lombardi trophy in consecutive seasons. That feat has been achieved by a exclusive group of seven franchises.

The Green Bay Packers (1966-1967), the Miami Dolphins (1972-1973), the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-1975) (1978-1979), the San Francisco 49ers (1988-1989), the Dallas Cowboys (1992-1993), the Denver Broncos (1997-1998) and the New England Patriots (2003-2004).

Of all those legendary teams, the Steelers are the only franchise which completed the feat twice thanks to names such as Terry Bradshaw, Jack Lambert, Joe Greene, Franco Harris and head coach Chuck Noll.

How many teams have won three consecutive Super Bowls?

No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl three consecutive times. In fact, none of the eight teams which conquered back-to-back championships reached the Super Bowl in the season they were chasing the three-peat.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills hold an incredible record of four consecutive appearances in the Super Bowl, but they never won the big game.