How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Buffalo Bills and New York Giants meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Highmark Stadium in New York. The home team comes from losing last week with an underdog but it was an overseas defeat, it still counts but it hurts much more. The visitors want to put an end to their current losing streak that has had them drowning for three weeks.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants online free in the US on Fubo]

The Bills could do nothing to avoid defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. They not only lost that game but also lost their winning streak of 3-0 in the 2023 regular season.

The Giants have not known what it is to win a game since Week 2 when they won against the Arizona Cardinals 31-28, after that victory they lost against the San Francisco 49ers 12-30, the Seattle Seahawks 3-24 and the Miami Dolphins 16-31.

When will Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants be played?

Buffalo Bills and New York Giants play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 15 at Highmark Stadium in New York. The home team’s offensive line is fast and lethal, they have top players like Stefon Diggs and James Cook who are big game changers. The visitors must be patient to find a way to stop Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants at the Highmark Stadium in New York on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Buffalo Bills and New York Giantswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN