How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are coming off a tight win to the Washington Commanders. This week they are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has taken a major step forward in his development this season. Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat teams with his arm and his legs. The Eagles also have a strong running game led by D’Andre Swift.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys online free in the US on Fubo]

Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying another winning streak after winning last week against the Washington Commanders by 38-31 in what was the second consecutive victory for them after losing against the New York Jets 14-20 during Week 6 on the road.

The Dallas Cowboys won last week against the Los Angeles Rams 43-20, they were resting in Bye Week 7 and it seems they are back with a better strategy that could take them to the playoffs faster. So far they have a record of 5-2-0.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 5 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Cowboys’ defense has been improved this season, but they will need to play their best game against the Eagles’ balanced offense. The Cowboys will need to find a way to slow down Hurts and Swift, and they will also need to limit the damage that Brown, Smith, and Goedert can do.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:25 PM

CT: 4:25 PM

MT: 3:25 PM

PT: 2:25 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboyswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN