Is Drake Maye playing today? Patriots’ starting QB vs Colts in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The New England Patriots, led by Drake Maye, will make their NFL preseason debut in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 features an intriguing matchup in Foxborough between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick, head coach Mike Vrabel would not put Drake Maye on the field for this opening game.

“Mike Vrabel says he doesn’t expect QB Drake Maye to play in the #Patriots preseason opener on Thursday,” the insider revealed on X. It remains to be seen whether Maye will ultimately get a chance to take a few snaps late in the game or if the Patriots will preserve him for the season ahead.

New England’s QB room may not be particularly star-studded, but it does have options for the occasion. The experienced Tommy DeVito is listed first on the depth chart and will likely get the start, while rookie Behren Morton is currently listed third.

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The challenges ahead for New England

The New England Patriots kick off their preseason tonight, August 13, at home against the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a second home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22. They will conclude their exhibition schedule on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws during a joint practice.

After wrapping up the preseason, the Patriots will officially launch their 2026 regular season away from home in a Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on September 9. The journey begins with a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl.

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Maye remains the leader of this team

In 2025, Drake Maye delivered a breakout season for the Patriots, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions with an impressive 72.0% completion rate and a league-leading 113.5 passer rating. As a newly elected team captain and Pro Bowler, Maye established himself as the undisputed franchise leader, commanding the offense with poise and decision-making beyond his years.

With the offseason additions of dynamic wideouts A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Maye is poised to elevate his game even further—expanding the team’s downfield threat, improving his efficiency in high-pressure situations, and cementing New England’s status as a legitimate championship contender.