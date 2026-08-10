Drake Maye secures offensive weapon as Hunter Henry signs contract extension with Patriots

The New England Patriots want to return to the Super Bowl once again, and to do so, they secured Hunter Henry’s presence in the offense led by Drake Maye.

Returning to the Super Bowl as soon as possible is the New England Patriots’ main goal, and they want to surround Drake Maye with the best possible talent to achieve it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Hunter Henry’s two-year contract extension, keeping one of the most important tight ends in the AFC.

“Terms update: Patriots TE Hunter Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million extension worth up to $20 million and includes $14.5 million guaranteed and a $4.2 million signing bonus,” the insider revealed on X.

The 31-year-old will remain in Foxborough for at least two more seasons, in what could be the final team of his professional career. Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, also secures an important piece of the Patriots’ offense.

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Henry’s impact on New England’s last season

During the New England Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season, Hunter Henry served as a pivotal safety valve and veteran leader for Drake Maye. Starting all 17 regular-season games, Henry anchored the offense with a career-high 768 receiving yards on 60 receptions (12.8 yards per catch) alongside 7 receiving touchdowns.

Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammate Kyle Williams.

He elevated his play further in the postseason, starting all 4 games and adding 9 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown—including a crucial 28-yard fourth-quarter score in the Wild Card round—to help propel New England back to the Super Bowl stage.

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Far from the highest-paid

As of August 2026, the NFL‘s highest-paid tight ends by average annual value (AAV) are led by George Kittle, who holds the top spot at $19.1 million AAV ($76.4 million total) following his extension with the San Francisco 49ers. He is closely followed by Arizona Cardinals playmaker Trey McBride in second place at $19 million AAV ($76 million total).

Rounding out the top three is Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who solidified the #3 spot after signing a three-year, $54 million extension ($18 million AAV) with $36 million guaranteed.

Drake Maye’s other options

The history of the Patriots shows that they have had some great tight ends over the years. Rob Gronkowski is a clear example of that, and now Hunter Henry is, in some ways, trying to follow in his footsteps.

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If No. 85 is unable to take the field and be available to Drake Maye for any reason, these are the other options listed on the depth chart: