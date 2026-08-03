Patriots WR A.J. Brown downplays injury during training camp: ‘I’m not coming out of practice’

A.J. Brown, one of the New England Patriots' biggest offseason additions, took a hard hit from Christian Gonzalez during training camp.

A.J. Brown‘s trademark smile shines even brighter now that he is wearing New England Patriots colors. Even suffering a dislocated thumb during practice has not overshadowed the moment he is experiencing.

“It was tough,” Brown said while speaking with Mike Garafolo on NFL Network. “I tried to get back into that flow state zone really quickly. Obviously, you’re going through some pain. The game is what it is and you’re gonna get bumps and bruises. I’m not coming out of practice. Thumb out of place, you keep going.”

Drake Maye recently confirmed his shoulder injury, so if Brown’s situation had been more serious, Mike Vrabel would have faced major concerns moving forward. However, it appears that nothing will prevent the wide receiver from continuing to pursue his goals in this new chapter.

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The hope placed in Brown

The arrival of A.J. Brown in Foxborough has injected a massive wave of excitement into the New England Patriots offense, bringing a proven elite wide receiver to the passing game. Coming off a solid 2025 campaign where he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,003 yards, 7 touchdowns, and a 12.9 yards-per-catch average, Brown provides the vertical threat and playmaker the franchise desperately needed.

A.J. Brown #11 of the New England Patriots.

Head coach Mike Vrabel feels positive on Brown and his potential impact, having previously seen his dominant work ethic firsthand, and fans are eager to see how his presence will transform the team’s attack this season.

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Back to the Super Bowl

The goal for the team led by Robert Kraft for years is crystal clear: return to the Super Bowl and erase the sting of their latest loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The offseason was extremely active, highlighted by several smart acquisitions.

Drake Maye enters this season more mature than ever, and while the team boasts a powerful backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, he also has lethal weapons through the air. A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas will be his top receiving targets, while reliable tight end Hunter Henry will also play a key role.

Patriots’ preseason games

With the goal of reclaiming the AFC East and becoming title contenders once again, the preseason will be crucial for the Patriots. These are the first three games they will have as preparation for the upcoming season:

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vs Indianapolis Colts, August 13

vs Philadelphia Eagles, August 22

at Cleveland Browns, August 27